Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Chardan Capital

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOLD. BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.34. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.73.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 460.04% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kurt J. Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,530.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung Do sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,011.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $652,450. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 776,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,767,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,661,000 after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.