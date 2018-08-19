AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AmTrust Financial Services earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 43.8142001157042 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered AmTrust Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AmTrust Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmTrust Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

AFSI stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. AmTrust Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

In other news, SVP Ariel Gorelik sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $61,707.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

