Amyris Inc (AMRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report $46.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.60 million to $53.20 million. Amyris posted sales of $24.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $188.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.60 million to $190.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $282.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $265.20 million to $300.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Amyris’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRS. BidaskClub lowered Amyris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Amyris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

In other Amyris news, Director Patrick Y. Yang purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Melo sold 22,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $147,766.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,281.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 3,109.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 33,085 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.11. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.