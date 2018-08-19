Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) is Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Anadarko Petroleum accounts for 3.2% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,941,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,173 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 63.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,176,573 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $433,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,314,744 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $200,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,406 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 14.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,937,066 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $215,140,000 after purchasing an additional 377,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 38.2% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,760,910 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 762,465 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

