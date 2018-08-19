Analog Devices (ADI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $94.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total value of $427,656.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $386,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,612.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,311. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.