Analysts Anticipate Box Inc (BOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). BOX posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 466.74%. The business had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. MED lifted their price objective on shares of BOX to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. BOX has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Steven M. Krausz sold 14,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $359,385.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,477.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter M. Mcgoff sold 150,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $3,947,078.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,584,306 shares of company stock valued at $41,523,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BOX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BOX by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.