Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) to Post $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. Copa posted earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $11.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Copa from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Raymond James upgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Copa by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Copa by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 76,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Copa by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 457,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. Copa has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

