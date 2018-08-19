Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $139.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “$141.80” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

MPWR stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $140.72. The company had a trading volume of 248,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,331. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $142.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,710 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $232,542.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 326,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,430,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,070 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $663,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,219,719.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,959 shares of company stock worth $19,715,997 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

