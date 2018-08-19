Analysts Anticipate Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) to Post ($0.20) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.20) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mustang Bio an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $173.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. equities research analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T (CAR T) cell technology. The company's CAR T product candidates include MB-101, a IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program which is in Phase I clinical study for glioblastoma; and MB-102, a CD123 CAR T cell program to treat acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; and MB-106, a CD20 CAR T cell program that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

