Analysts Anticipate Total SA (TOT) to Post $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Total’s earnings. Total posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $7.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). Total had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $52.54 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Santander cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter worth $104,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter worth $109,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter worth $116,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter worth $131,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOT opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Total has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

