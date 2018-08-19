Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Willis Towers Watson reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Impax Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 74.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $142.67 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits; Corporate Risk and Broking; Investment, Risk and Reinsurance; and Benefits Delivery and Administration. The Human Capital and Benefits segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organization, and the management teams.

