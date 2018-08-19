Analysts Expect Docusign Inc (DOCU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.07 Million

Analysts expect Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) to post sales of $160.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Docusign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.20 million and the highest is $164.07 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full year sales of $658.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $670.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $794.31 million per share, with estimates ranging from $779.30 million to $809.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Docusign.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $155.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Docusign from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $58.68 on Friday. Docusign has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $66.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,591,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,068,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,763,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,784,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,918,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docusign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.