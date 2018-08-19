Analysts Expect Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) to report sales of $340.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $361.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.50 million. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock posted sales of $219.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%.

EPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. KLR Group cut shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.61.

Shares of EPE stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 1,628,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. The stock has a market cap of $424.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.78. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.54.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,593,412 shares of company stock worth $19,698,809. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 95.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,504 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 55.6% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 117,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 30.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

