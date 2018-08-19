Analysts Expect Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to post $269.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $272.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.40 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $253.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.49. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.29. The stock had a trading volume of 104,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,249. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $218.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In related news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $4,106,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,942.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 14,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $2,909,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,760 shares of company stock valued at $29,374,768 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $2,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

