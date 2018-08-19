Analysts Expect Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (GEL) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.25. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock.

Get Genesis Energy L.P. common stock alerts:

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $752.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,915,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,271,000 after purchasing an additional 347,213 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,223,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 126,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEL opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (GEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.