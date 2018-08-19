Analysts Expect Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2018

Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,935.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 128,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 121,741 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. 10,455,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,546,164. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

