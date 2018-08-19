Analysts Set $26.00 Target Price for Surface Oncology Inc (SURF)

Shares of Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $26.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Surface Oncology an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SURF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,767,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,070,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,972,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,230,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

SURF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,938. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

