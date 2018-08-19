Analysts Set Centamin PLC (CEY) Target Price at $155.50

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 155.50 ($1.98).

Centamin stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 104.25 ($1.33). 7,250,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 130.60 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 193.90 ($2.47).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

In other Centamin news, insider Gordon Edward Haslam acquired 25,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($37,313.43). Also, insider Youssef El-Raghy sold 45,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.61), for a total value of £56,814.66 ($72,476.92). Insiders acquired a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,000 in the last 90 days.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

