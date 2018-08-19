Analysts Set Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Target Price at $142.20

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $154.54 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $153.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 101.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 528,060 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.94. 4,381,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

