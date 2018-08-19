Analyzing BCB Bancorp (BCBP) and BofI (BOFI)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: BOFI) and BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. BofI does not pay a dividend. BCB Bancorp pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BofI has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and BofI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 12.13% 9.18% 0.73% BofI 27.87% 17.79% 1.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BCB Bancorp and BofI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $85.05 million 2.76 $9.98 million $0.92 16.14 BofI $546.02 million 4.32 $152.41 million $2.48 15.19

BofI has higher revenue and earnings than BCB Bancorp. BofI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BCB Bancorp and BofI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 BofI 0 2 8 0 2.80

BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. BofI has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.72%. Given BofI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BofI is more favorable than BCB Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of BofI shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of BofI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BofI beats BCB Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. BCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

BofI Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, mobile banking, and text message banking services. BofI Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.