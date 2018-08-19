Analyzing Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) & ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: ACAD) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -191.13% -143.02% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals -135.99% -78.56% -68.75%

Volatility & Risk

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.58, suggesting that its share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 0 4 8 0 2.67

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $41.45, indicating a potential upside of 218.15%. Given ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cellectar Biosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$13.56 million ($10.70) -0.28 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals $124.90 million 13.04 -$289.40 million ($2.36) -5.52

Cellectar Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectar Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals beats Cellectar Biosciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutic, CLR 131, is in a Phase 1 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a Phase 2 clinical study in R/R MM and a range of B-cell malignancies. The company's product pipeline also includes two preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs, which include CLR 1700 that is designed to treat a broad range of hematologic cancers; and CLR 1900, which is targeted to treat select solid tumors. It also has collaborative PDC programs with Pierre Fabre to develop CLR 1800 Series; Avicenna Oncology GMBH to develop CLR 2000 Series; Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop CLR 2100 and 2200 Series; and Orano Med to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

