Analyzing PARKSON RETAIL/ADR (PKSGY) & NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR (NDEKY)

PARKSON RETAIL/ADR (OTCMKTS: NDEKY) and NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. PARKSON RETAIL/ADR does not pay a dividend. NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PARKSON RETAIL/ADR and NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PARKSON RETAIL/ADR $692.23 million 0.61 -$20.12 million N/A N/A NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR $7.73 billion 1.54 $786.40 million $2.43 15.58

NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PARKSON RETAIL/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares PARKSON RETAIL/ADR and NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PARKSON RETAIL/ADR N/A N/A N/A NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR 10.15% 12.59% 9.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PARKSON RETAIL/ADR and NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PARKSON RETAIL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PARKSON RETAIL/ADR has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR beats PARKSON RETAIL/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PARKSON RETAIL/ADR

Parkson Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation and management of a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. It operates 52 stores and 1 shopping mall in 30 cities in the Peoples Republic of China. The company also provides consultancy and management, food and beverage management, and property management services. Parkson Retail Group Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the Peoples Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

About NITTO DENKO Cor/ADR

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction, as well as packaging machines. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal drug delivery patches, medical surgical products/supportive items, athletic tapes, medical surgical products/adhesive plasters sheets, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. Nitto Denko Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

