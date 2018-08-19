Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.