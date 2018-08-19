Aperio Group LLC Acquires 20,044 Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,044 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 84.7% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 495.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 25.4% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Newfield Exploration alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFX shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NFX opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.07 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.