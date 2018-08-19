Apex Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,010.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Apex has a total market cap of $10.70 million and $17,010.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Apex token can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00301577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00156180 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00020923 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000220 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00064583 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011757 BTC.

About Apex

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,053,759 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

