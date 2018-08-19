Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Bought by Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors

Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 96,742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 56.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.