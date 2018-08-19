ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (ABR) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABR. ValuEngine cut ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Raymond James began coverage on ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a $11.27 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of ABR opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $862.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.20.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.97 million. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 172,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

