Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Kroger Co (KR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Kroger by 9.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 8.3% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 7.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $31.70.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Kroger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,291.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

