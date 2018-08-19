aTyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.31). aTyr Pharma reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

LIFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 33.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.03. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

