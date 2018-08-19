Balfour Beatty (BBY) Price Target Increased to GBX 355 by Analysts at UBS Group

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its price target upped by UBS Group from GBX 330 ($4.21) to GBX 355 ($4.53) in a report released on Thursday, www.digitallook.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 310 ($3.95) price objective for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 345.83 ($4.41).

LON:BBY opened at GBX 284.20 ($3.63) on Thursday. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 252.50 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 311.70 ($3.98).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn sold 336,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £945,975.26 ($1,206,755.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 153 shares of company stock valued at $44,973.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

