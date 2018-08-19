Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX opened at $32.90 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 387.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Wayne Yu bought 1,750 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $56,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.