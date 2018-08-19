Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC Takes Position in Raymond James (RJF)

Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 210,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $220,167.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.17). Raymond James had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Raymond James from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.