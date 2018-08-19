Bancolombia SA (CIB) Short Interest Update

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,944 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the July 13th total of 1,011,934 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,439 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIB shares. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NYSE CIB opened at $44.53 on Friday. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,840,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP increased its stake in Bancolombia by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 1,752,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 714,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,836,000 after purchasing an additional 461,327 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 903,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 455,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,042,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

