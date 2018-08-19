Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Monotype Imaging worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the first quarter valued at $326,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monotype Imaging alerts:

TYPE opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $890.50 million, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TYPE shares. ValuEngine raised Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monotype Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monotype Imaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 29,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $641,234.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,847 shares of company stock worth $1,270,584. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Monotype Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotype Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.