Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Pearson PLC (PSO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pearson were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth $106,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth $116,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth $183,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth $455,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson PLC has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0722 dividend. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Pearson Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.