Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth $904,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth $655,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESLT stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $111.01 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $818.53 million for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESLT shares. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Standpoint Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Elbit Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

