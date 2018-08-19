Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 523,530 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,667,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.60% of Nielsen worth $175,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Nielsen by 127.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 76.0% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). Nielsen had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nielsen from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

