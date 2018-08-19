Barclays Upgrades Esure Common Stock (ESUR) to “Equal weight”

Esure Common Stock (LON:ESUR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.57) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 220 ($2.81). Barclays’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ESUR. Berenberg Bank upgraded Esure Common Stock to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 280 ($3.57) in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.51) price target on shares of Esure Common Stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.30) price target on shares of Esure Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esure Common Stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esure Common Stock to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 280.83 ($3.58).

Shares of ESUR stock opened at GBX 277.20 ($3.54) on Friday. Esure Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 219.60 ($2.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308.80 ($3.94).

Esure Common Stock Company Profile

esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.

