Barings LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.5% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, insider Gary D. Labovich sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $782,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,457,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,600 shares of company stock worth $16,619,672 over the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 57.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

