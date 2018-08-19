Basf (BAS) Given a €101.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €101.00 ($114.77) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($115.91) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($102.39) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €97.25 ($110.52).

ETR BAS opened at €77.57 ($88.15) on Wednesday. Basf has a 12 month low of €78.97 ($89.74) and a 12 month high of €98.70 ($112.16).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

