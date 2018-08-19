Bata (BTA) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000722 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, SouthXchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Bata has a total market cap of $233,015.00 and approximately $1,018.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bata has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00894857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002774 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004029 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,041,089 coins. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

