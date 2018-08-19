Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €92.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($138.64) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €113.00 ($128.41).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €78.40 ($89.09) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($104.07) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($140.70).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.