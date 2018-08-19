BidaskClub Lowers Netflix (NFLX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $346.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $316.78 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $164.23 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The company has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.42, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $238,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,312.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.11, for a total value of $327,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,727 shares of company stock valued at $159,153,534 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,377,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,920,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,420 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 39,296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 929,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 926,996 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 49,540.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 907,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 905,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,302,183,000 after acquiring an additional 837,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

