Bienville Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,471 Shares of ETFS Physical Platinum Shares (PPLT)

Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ETFS Physical Platinum Shares (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of ETFS Physical Platinum Shares worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPLT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFS Physical Platinum Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFS Physical Platinum Shares by 46.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ETFS Physical Platinum Shares by 49.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFS Physical Platinum Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFS Physical Platinum Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000.

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. ETFS Physical Platinum Shares has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $97.94.

