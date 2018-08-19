Bienville Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY)

Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 234,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRESY stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

