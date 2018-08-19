Bienville Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ypf Sa (YPF)

Bienville Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ypf Sa (NYSE:YPF) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 670,161 shares during the period. YPF accounts for 0.5% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of YPF worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the second quarter worth $1,860,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of YPF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of YPF by 158.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 55,634 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the second quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the first quarter worth $231,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ypf Sa has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.97.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.64. YPF had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. research analysts forecast that Ypf Sa will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YPF. Raymond James raised shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

