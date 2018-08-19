BIOLINERX Ltd/S (BLRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLRX. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, MED initiated coverage on shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of BLRX opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.50. BIOLINERX Ltd/S has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. equities analysts expect that BIOLINERX Ltd/S will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLINERX Ltd/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of BIOLINERX Ltd/S worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLINERX Ltd/S

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

