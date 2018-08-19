Birchcliff Energy (BIR) PT Raised to C$7.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIR. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.54.

BIR stock opened at C$4.83 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$6.46.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

