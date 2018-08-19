Bitauto (BITA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bitauto earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 47.014999142138 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BITA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.09. 1,185,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,205. Bitauto has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 3.11.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.85 million. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Bitauto will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BITA. CLSA cut shares of Bitauto from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Bitauto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Bitauto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

