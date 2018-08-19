Bitcoin (BTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.32 Billion

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $112.29 billion and $3.32 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6,521.14 on major exchanges including ChaoEX, Neraex, Quoine and Coinbase Pro. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.42 or 0.08792934 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014327 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.02110220 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00067966 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004316 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002117 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001056 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003372 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 17,219,687 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, QuadrigaCX, Kucoin, Fisco, DOBI trade, CPDAX, BiteBTC, BitForex, Bitstamp, Simex, BCEX, Quoine, Sistemkoin, BitMart, Coinroom, Gate.io, BX Thailand, xBTCe, TOPBTC, EXX, Trade By Trade, DigiFinex, Mercado Bitcoin, Bitfinex, Indodax, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Binance, IDAX, DragonEX, ChaoEX, Bitlish, GOPAX, HitBTC, BitBay, Bit-Z, BTCBOX, CoinsBank, Bitbank, ACX, ZB.COM, Coincheck, Bithesap, Iquant, itBit, B2BX, Kryptono, LBank, CEX.IO, CoinEx Market, BTC-Alpha, Korbit, Hotbit, Negocie Coins, Coinbe, Kraken, BitMEX, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, Poloniex, Coinsquare, CoinEx, Mercatox, Bithumb, Cryptonex, Coinfloor, Paribu, Bitso, Allcoin, BigONE, BtcTurk, UEX, Neraex, Livecoin, OOOBTC, FCoin, CoinBene, Zaif, Bibox, BL3P, Luno, Exmo, Bitinka, C2CX, YoBit, Huobi, OKEx, Waves Decentralized Exchange, MBAex, Qryptos, BTCC, HADAX, OEX, LakeBTC, Coinsuper, CoinEgg, Cobinhood, Gemini, Exrates, Coinbase Pro, Coinone, bitFlyer, Upbit, BTC Markets and BtcTrade.im. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.